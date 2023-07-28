Tree planting at Viveash along the Swan-Avon River floodplain – good news story MVI_3204-6merged

To my pleasant surprise, many more trees and
shrubs have been planted near the billabong at Viveash, on the flood plain of
the Swan-Avon River, and there is another substantial area being prepared for
more. The more the merrier.
