Tree planting at Viveash along the Swan-Avon River floodplain – good news story MVI_3204-6merged
Published Yesterday

To my pleasant surprise, many more trees and shrubs have been planted near the billabong at Viveash, on the flood plain of the Swan-Avon River, and there is another substantial area being prepared for more. The more the merrier.

environmentclimatewaterbirdsbillabongswan-avon riverreafforestationtree plantingwhite cockatoosbreeding hollowseucalypt treesriver gumstree collapse

