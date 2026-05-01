494) New Free Energy High-Tech & Consequences for Mankind

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Source -- Ashton Forbes channel; April 30, 2026
The BIG Secret - Free Energy and Exotic Vacuum Objects. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eK4t88xbMJo
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