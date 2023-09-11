Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mass Emergency Control - October
channel image
GoneDark
160 Subscribers
172 views
Published Yesterday

UK was testing ground in April of 2023.  October 4 to 11, 2023 is planned USA time.  Just look at New Mexico and some other situations.  You know the real purpose of the drill.

Keywords
preppingsurvivaltechnologycontrolmassemergencyphonesalertscellular

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket