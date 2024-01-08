1/7/2024

1 Kings 2:1-10 Eliminating the Opposition

Intro: David has died and Solomon is tasked by his father David to purge the traitors from Solomon’s kingdom. God is going to purge the traitors from His kingdom run by His Son Jesus Christ. God is not going to put up with half-hearted effort. There is no fence to sit on. Either you for Christ or you are against Him. Some think this was very harsh for David to tell his son to eliminate any treachorious people. You cannot lead a people righteously if you have wicked traitors in the house. This is what is wrong with America today. Trump did not eliminate traitors from his government. He tried I think….. but he failed to eliminate those who were not 100% loyal to him. Now we have chaos today and confusion……a lack of law and order and the sense that things are falling apart. God did not want that for His people Israel. He wanted law and order and prosperity for His people. He does not want that for the milliennial regin of Christ. That’s why the Bible tells us that Christ will rule with a rod of iron. No opposition will be allowed in His peaceful, righteous and blessed kingdom. Why would anyone oppose that?