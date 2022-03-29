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HYDROGEL TECHNOLOGY -- IT'S NOT JUST FOR VACCINES
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571 views • March 29, 2022
I pulled this clip from one of SGT's old interviews with Sofia Smallstorm the other day. I remember her talking about hydrogel colloidal science. I found this hydrogel dressing I use to put on my son post-op for almost 6+ months.
If you haven’t done so already check out the full interview:
IT'S A GLOBAL INTEGRATED CAPSTONE EVENT -- SOFIA SMALLSTORM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/liNC06jPZJcG/
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
If you haven’t done so already check out the full interview:
IT'S A GLOBAL INTEGRATED CAPSTONE EVENT -- SOFIA SMALLSTORM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/liNC06jPZJcG/
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
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