Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 15 - God Wins In The End Part 5
Published 14 hours ago

Tremulous skeins of destiny

flutter so ethereally

around me – but then I feel

its embrace is that of steel.

~The Book of Counted Sorrows


An ancient evil arises once more, prophecies are being fulfilled, and the Last Days are upon us. Those same prophecies tell us exactly how this plays out - God Wins In The End.


Remember this, and shew yourselves men: bring it again to mind, O ye transgressors.


Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure… yea, I have spoken it, I will also bring it to pass; I have purposed it, I will also do it.

~Isaiah 46:8-11


Some say the world will end in fire,

Some say in ice.

From what I’ve tasted of desire

I hold with those who favor fire.

~Robert Frost


*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*


Credits:

TheCradle

Dustin Nemos

Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Tiktok: @themadhatter0718

The Intercept

Sky News

Fox News

5 Pillars

Youtube: @MyLordBebo - Hospital Bomb Footage

In Context

Maze - Biden Clip

The Independent

Propaganda & Co

Palwatch.org

Outlaw Nation - Welcome to My House

Christopher Walkin

Nakba · ALIBI Music

Conspiracy Music Guru

CBS

CBSN

CSPAN

Robert Sepehr

Choice42.com

Habibti Ensemble - Baghdad

Najwa Farouk = Mauju Galby ( My heart is hurt)


Docuseries links


https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/


https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/


Sleepy Joe Sleep Aid

https://redpillliving.com/sleep


