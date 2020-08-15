BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Latest Tyranny News, & It Is NOT FUNNY AT ALL! IT'S TRAGIC, THE MOST SERIOUS THING WE FACE (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
412 views • August 15, 2020
Latest Tyranny News, & It Is NOT FUNNY AT ALL! IT'S TRAGIC, THE MOST SERIOUS THING WE FACE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/ga3s8ev7xEU

All links are below.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you

Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w

And my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8624311/Thousands-cars-form-mile-long-line-Dallas-food-bank-unemployment-benefits-reduced.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/california-orders-first-rolling-blackouts-since-2001-crisis/ar-BB17YXdP

https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/08/12/downtown-overnight-access-restrictions-to-persist-until-next-monday-morning-in-wake-of-looting/

https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/coronavirus/conn-coronavirus-hospitalizations-decline-positive-test-rate-just-over-1/2319014/

https://patch.com/connecticut/across-ct/new-rules-mask-use-ct-revealed-what-you-need-know

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/17/desperate-for-a-pool-you-can-now-rent-a-private-one-by-the-hour.html

http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2020/08/heres-why-impossible-economic-collapse.html

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/08/12/for-americans-waiting-virus-relief-no-new-aid-in-sight/

https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/14/health/us-coronavirus-friday/index.html

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/forced-isolation-may-be-the-only-way-to-stop-resurgence-of-virus/ar-BB17VSNH?ocid=uxbndlbing

https://twitter.com/KUSINews/status/1293311785043296256

San Diego
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqSvVP6aG4A

Laura Lynn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjt0LxS7Vmc

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/08/12/letters-from-melbourne-ghost-town-police-state-under-brutal-covid-lockdown/

https://www.livescience.com/new-zealand-100-days-no-covid-19.html

New Zealand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3cDCIdW8YM

Martial Law NZ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_89bt9fs5E

Woman ready To Die - won't wear Mask
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gq40UaGGYFc

https://www.littler.com/publication-press/publication/facing-your-face-mask-duties-list-statewide-orders

https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-awaken-others-covid-hoax-rousing-highest-aspects-cognition/5720961

https://www.studyfinds.org/google-searches-coronavirus-pandemic-suicide-rates/

https://www.studyfinds.org/worst-face-masks-bandanas-neck-gaiters-more-harmful-not-wearing-mask-covid-19/

https://www.studyfinds.org/face-masks-bad-breath/

https://www.studyfinds.org/coronavirus-lockdowns-obesity-epidemic/

https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-is-devastating-americans-mental-health-cdc-says-170026332.html

https://twitter.com/Re_Spawn81/status/1285305548959813632

https://twitter.com/nursenett/status/1293502048470806529

Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

HRS Editors
The Pentagon&#8217;s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

The Pentagon’s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy