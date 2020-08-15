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Latest Tyranny News, & It Is NOT FUNNY AT ALL! IT'S TRAGIC, THE MOST SERIOUS THING WE FACE (MIRRORED)
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412 views • August 15, 2020
Latest Tyranny News, & It Is NOT FUNNY AT ALL! IT'S TRAGIC, THE MOST SERIOUS THING WE FACE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/ga3s8ev7xEU
All links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8624311/Thousands-cars-form-mile-long-line-Dallas-food-bank-unemployment-benefits-reduced.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/california-orders-first-rolling-blackouts-since-2001-crisis/ar-BB17YXdP
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/08/12/downtown-overnight-access-restrictions-to-persist-until-next-monday-morning-in-wake-of-looting/
https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/coronavirus/conn-coronavirus-hospitalizations-decline-positive-test-rate-just-over-1/2319014/
https://patch.com/connecticut/across-ct/new-rules-mask-use-ct-revealed-what-you-need-know
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/17/desperate-for-a-pool-you-can-now-rent-a-private-one-by-the-hour.html
http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2020/08/heres-why-impossible-economic-collapse.html
https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/08/12/for-americans-waiting-virus-relief-no-new-aid-in-sight/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/14/health/us-coronavirus-friday/index.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/forced-isolation-may-be-the-only-way-to-stop-resurgence-of-virus/ar-BB17VSNH?ocid=uxbndlbing
https://twitter.com/KUSINews/status/1293311785043296256
San Diego
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqSvVP6aG4A
Laura Lynn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjt0LxS7Vmc
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/08/12/letters-from-melbourne-ghost-town-police-state-under-brutal-covid-lockdown/
https://www.livescience.com/new-zealand-100-days-no-covid-19.html
New Zealand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3cDCIdW8YM
Martial Law NZ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_89bt9fs5E
Woman ready To Die - won't wear Mask
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gq40UaGGYFc
https://www.littler.com/publication-press/publication/facing-your-face-mask-duties-list-statewide-orders
https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-awaken-others-covid-hoax-rousing-highest-aspects-cognition/5720961
https://www.studyfinds.org/google-searches-coronavirus-pandemic-suicide-rates/
https://www.studyfinds.org/worst-face-masks-bandanas-neck-gaiters-more-harmful-not-wearing-mask-covid-19/
https://www.studyfinds.org/face-masks-bad-breath/
https://www.studyfinds.org/coronavirus-lockdowns-obesity-epidemic/
https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-is-devastating-americans-mental-health-cdc-says-170026332.html
https://twitter.com/Re_Spawn81/status/1285305548959813632
https://twitter.com/nursenett/status/1293502048470806529
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/ga3s8ev7xEU
All links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8624311/Thousands-cars-form-mile-long-line-Dallas-food-bank-unemployment-benefits-reduced.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/california-orders-first-rolling-blackouts-since-2001-crisis/ar-BB17YXdP
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/08/12/downtown-overnight-access-restrictions-to-persist-until-next-monday-morning-in-wake-of-looting/
https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/coronavirus/conn-coronavirus-hospitalizations-decline-positive-test-rate-just-over-1/2319014/
https://patch.com/connecticut/across-ct/new-rules-mask-use-ct-revealed-what-you-need-know
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/17/desperate-for-a-pool-you-can-now-rent-a-private-one-by-the-hour.html
http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2020/08/heres-why-impossible-economic-collapse.html
https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/08/12/for-americans-waiting-virus-relief-no-new-aid-in-sight/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/14/health/us-coronavirus-friday/index.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/forced-isolation-may-be-the-only-way-to-stop-resurgence-of-virus/ar-BB17VSNH?ocid=uxbndlbing
https://twitter.com/KUSINews/status/1293311785043296256
San Diego
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqSvVP6aG4A
Laura Lynn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjt0LxS7Vmc
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/08/12/letters-from-melbourne-ghost-town-police-state-under-brutal-covid-lockdown/
https://www.livescience.com/new-zealand-100-days-no-covid-19.html
New Zealand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3cDCIdW8YM
Martial Law NZ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_89bt9fs5E
Woman ready To Die - won't wear Mask
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gq40UaGGYFc
https://www.littler.com/publication-press/publication/facing-your-face-mask-duties-list-statewide-orders
https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-awaken-others-covid-hoax-rousing-highest-aspects-cognition/5720961
https://www.studyfinds.org/google-searches-coronavirus-pandemic-suicide-rates/
https://www.studyfinds.org/worst-face-masks-bandanas-neck-gaiters-more-harmful-not-wearing-mask-covid-19/
https://www.studyfinds.org/face-masks-bad-breath/
https://www.studyfinds.org/coronavirus-lockdowns-obesity-epidemic/
https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-is-devastating-americans-mental-health-cdc-says-170026332.html
https://twitter.com/Re_Spawn81/status/1285305548959813632
https://twitter.com/nursenett/status/1293502048470806529
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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