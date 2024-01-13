The Kingdom of Heaven is breaking up and consuming the kingdoms of men for the second time Dan. 2:44

We are all involved or soon will be, in Spiritual warfare, and we all are starting out on the wrong side. Spiritual warfare is the battle between the bibles of men versus the Bible from God, with Christ being the first casualty.

Satan patterned his Catholic bible, the wisdom from below the Septuagint bible, which was the bible that authorized the crucifixion of Christ 1 Cor. 2:6-16; James 3:15.





We are in the last days or end times of the kingdoms of men because the Greek and Hebrew Bible of the Kingdom of Heaven delivered once, and for all time to the saints in 70 AD Ἰουδάς verse 3 is being restored by the removal of lies/wiles/seals of Satan, that we can be like God, from the bibles of men Rev. 5:1ff; Eph. 6; Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21.





Satan, while pretending to be God, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, or whatever confuses us into believing that Christ does not have all authority and forgetting that the ways of men mean death Gen. 2:17 and that spiritual warfare is between the wisdom from men and the wisdom from Elohim 2 Thess. 2:3-4; 1 Cor. 2:6-16. Satan, the man of sin, the Antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, now as a demon rules over the kingdoms of men by convincing us that our subjective truth preaching, bibles, truth, love, moral standards, pseudo-science, righteousness, judgments, opinions, faith systems, gospels, etc. are just as good if not better than God's!





For one day, divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, the Lord will bind Satan in Hades by no longer hiding His face, power, glory, majesty, and God-breathed Hebrew and Greek Bible that is now in the process of being restored Ἰουδάς verse 3; Rev. 5:1ff.; 22:7ff; Eph. 6. For one day, to the Lord, Christ will be the only mediator/preacher between God and man Heb. 1:2; 1 Tim. 2:5. For one day, to Him, The Lord's Sabbath will be kept holy, and He will bring salvation down from heaven along with every spiritual blessing in Christ. But to men, it will be the 1,000-year reign of Christ, divided into two ages by Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men. The times of ignorance the Lord overlooked but now commands all men everywhere to repent Rev. 5:13; Acts 17:30.





If you want to start learning how to study and worship God in unity with all believers as opposed to the confusion of Babble, you can now study Greek with the lies of Satan being removed!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLe1GhR5l0E&list=PLO3VwXPRtV3yHbCsWoGCxEkBsDoXNkpMq&ind





