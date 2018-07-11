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11/7/18 #JIMTHEACCOSTER: Is AG WHITAKER The Q Stealth B_mber? & Pelosi Set Up to FAIL!! #FACT #MIDTERMINATOR
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30 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/07/18: We are 4 days away from the infamous 11/11 and we made it through the midterms! Between the prevention of voter fraud in several states and investigation continuing, we have seen how We, the People, have made a difference by exposing the corruption in many campaigns and sharing the news faster than the MSM can stop us!
Matt Whitaker, our acting AG, may be the stealth Boomer working behind the scenes these many months, possibly even under Session's direction to step in at this moment:
https://www.factdc.org/about
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5UilfsRpM0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matthew_Whitaker_(lawyer)
To send a letter to President Trump asking him to stop Internet censorship:
https://www.writetrump.com
Please watch the American Intelligence Media video describing how 3rd party encryption keys work in stealing election results:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2dZ4q6JdQM&;t=1213s
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear in the #STORM. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
11/07/18: We are 4 days away from the infamous 11/11 and we made it through the midterms! Between the prevention of voter fraud in several states and investigation continuing, we have seen how We, the People, have made a difference by exposing the corruption in many campaigns and sharing the news faster than the MSM can stop us!
Matt Whitaker, our acting AG, may be the stealth Boomer working behind the scenes these many months, possibly even under Session's direction to step in at this moment:
https://www.factdc.org/about
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5UilfsRpM0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matthew_Whitaker_(lawyer)
To send a letter to President Trump asking him to stop Internet censorship:
https://www.writetrump.com
Please watch the American Intelligence Media video describing how 3rd party encryption keys work in stealing election results:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2dZ4q6JdQM&;t=1213s
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear in the #STORM. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
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