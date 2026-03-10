Trump shut off AI. Pentagon on Auto Pilot then attacked Iran?

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110458827552735803





Time to take Jew LBGTQ+ out of the equation. #WBNemesis





I am SvenVonErick on X. I don't check comments here. Send me text or voicemail.





Setting up Luxury Canping all over the world near dirt runway airfields all over workd. Bo radical Muslims nor LBGTQ+, nor any F'ing Jews allowed.





If that id not okay it is a closed set for a novie doing just that. Stay out of our Closed Christian Common Law Peoples Grand Jury Community if you aren't one of us.





Don't fky over us Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg etc, the Plastic Spork Militia will shoot you down. #WBNemesis





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA





1 706 740 9324





Donations to make movie gladly accepted