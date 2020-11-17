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Dr. (PhD) Cynthia McKinney in 50 Seconds -- Trump Won Big; Expose It All, STAY THE COURSE
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226 views • November 17, 2020
BOOM BOOM BOOM! This is the 50 second distillation of the 20 minute video made by Dr. Cynthia McKinney to help President Donald Trump generally (STAY THE COURSE) and with Georgia which she knows better than anyone else now working for President Trump.
Dr. Cynthia McKinney (PhD in leadership and change) is a pro-Trumper conditional on his meeting and engaging with the authentic black leaders of black communities -- not the black celebrity snowflakes made in the white system. She is a six-term Democratic Congresswoman from GEORGIA; the Green Party Presidential candidate in 2008; and today the leading INDEPENDENT-LIBERTARIAN-GREEN cross-over personality. She wanted to be the junior Senator from GEORGIA. That was given to a young white girl. She accepts that and will not challenge it. What next? Could she help our President heal the country as he documents his big win and moves on to a second term? #UNRIG #MAGA.
𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼
Ask a former CIA spy anything you'd like on my weekly LIVE webinar, which includes a 2,500 word weekly written report that is exclusive to subscribers for only $11 per month.
Learn more at https://TheSteeleReport.com
FREE: https://phibetaiota.net
FREE: https://pedoempire.org
FREE: https://tinyurl.com/YouTube-UNRIG
FREE: https://tinyurl.com/BitChute-UNRIG (includes 23 videos censored by YouTube)
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲
Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and has long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence and more recently Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE). Robert wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and US Special Forces Operations. He has trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speaks fluent Spanish.
To learn more about Robert go to https://RobertDavidSteele.com
𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸
Robert is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE). He is also CeO of Open Source Everything (OSE Inc.), a for-profit that seeks to help all countries create a prosperous world at peace, a world that works for 100% of humanity, at 10-20% of the cost of the failed Western economy. Donate to the Earth Intelligence Network Non-Profit, all donors receive email from Robert https://paypal.me/EarthIntel
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
Product Lines: Energy Wellness & 5G EMF Radiation Protection Website: https://BodyAlign.com Use discount code RDS007 for 20% OFF purchase.
Shop Magazon and Support Patriot Entrepreneuers https://magazon.ositracker.com/158444...
#robertdavidsteele #robertsteele #thesteelereport
Dr. Cynthia McKinney (PhD in leadership and change) is a pro-Trumper conditional on his meeting and engaging with the authentic black leaders of black communities -- not the black celebrity snowflakes made in the white system. She is a six-term Democratic Congresswoman from GEORGIA; the Green Party Presidential candidate in 2008; and today the leading INDEPENDENT-LIBERTARIAN-GREEN cross-over personality. She wanted to be the junior Senator from GEORGIA. That was given to a young white girl. She accepts that and will not challenge it. What next? Could she help our President heal the country as he documents his big win and moves on to a second term? #UNRIG #MAGA.
𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼
Ask a former CIA spy anything you'd like on my weekly LIVE webinar, which includes a 2,500 word weekly written report that is exclusive to subscribers for only $11 per month.
Learn more at https://TheSteeleReport.com
FREE: https://phibetaiota.net
FREE: https://pedoempire.org
FREE: https://tinyurl.com/YouTube-UNRIG
FREE: https://tinyurl.com/BitChute-UNRIG (includes 23 videos censored by YouTube)
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲
Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and has long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence and more recently Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE). Robert wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and US Special Forces Operations. He has trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speaks fluent Spanish.
To learn more about Robert go to https://RobertDavidSteele.com
𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸
Robert is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE). He is also CeO of Open Source Everything (OSE Inc.), a for-profit that seeks to help all countries create a prosperous world at peace, a world that works for 100% of humanity, at 10-20% of the cost of the failed Western economy. Donate to the Earth Intelligence Network Non-Profit, all donors receive email from Robert https://paypal.me/EarthIntel
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
Product Lines: Energy Wellness & 5G EMF Radiation Protection Website: https://BodyAlign.com Use discount code RDS007 for 20% OFF purchase.
Shop Magazon and Support Patriot Entrepreneuers https://magazon.ositracker.com/158444...
#robertdavidsteele #robertsteele #thesteelereport
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