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Sons of Sputnik: Nobel Laureate Kary Mullis at TEDxOrangeCoast - 2013
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14 views • October 01, 2021
Kary Mulis is telling us a story of young age scientist seeking knowledge.
Kary received a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1993, for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The process, which Kary Mullis conceptualized in 1983, is hailed as one of the monumental scientific techniques of the twentieth century.
Kary received a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1993, for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The process, which Kary Mullis conceptualized in 1983, is hailed as one of the monumental scientific techniques of the twentieth century.
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