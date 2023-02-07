Create New Account
Prophecies Say Overhead Balloon EMP Knocks Out Electrical Grid
111 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Feb 7, 2023


A Large Chinese Reconnaissance Balloon has been spotted over the U.S. The vessel is described at the size of three busses. These Balloon are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret Nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid. Pastor Stan also goes back to see what God has told his prophets in connection with our grid being shut down.


00:00 - Chinese Balloon Spotted over U.S.

03:54 - Balloons Top Delivery Platform for Nuclear Attack

06:29 - Cyber Attack Cripples Grid

07:23 - SolarSurge.net

13:44 - Lights Out

15:08 - Suitcase Nukes

19:45 - Surprise Attack

22:08 - Ash & Shelters


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28mmz6-prophecies-say-overhead-balloon-emp-knocks-out-electrical-grid-02072023.html


current eventsamericacyber attackempelectric gridashnuclear attacklights outprophecy clubsurprise attacksheltersstan johnsonsuitcase nukeschinese balloonspy balloonkey delivery platformsecret nuclear strikessolarsurge

