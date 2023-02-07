Prophecies Say Overhead Balloon EMP Knocks Out Electrical Grid

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Feb 7, 2023
A Large Chinese Reconnaissance Balloon has been spotted over the U.S. The vessel is described at the size of three busses. These Balloon are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret Nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid. Pastor Stan also goes back to see what God has told his prophets in connection with our grid being shut down.
00:00 - Chinese Balloon Spotted over U.S.
03:54 - Balloons Top Delivery Platform for Nuclear Attack
06:29 - Cyber Attack Cripples Grid
07:23 - SolarSurge.net
13:44 - Lights Out
15:08 - Suitcase Nukes
19:45 - Surprise Attack
22:08 - Ash & Shelters
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