⚡️SITREP

◽️ The Russian fighter crew escorted over the Baltic Sea a P-3C Orion patrol airplane from the German Navy, turning it back from the State border of the Russian Federation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Western Military District have neutralized the units from 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Sinkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, attacks launched by artillery units of the Central Military District at the concentration of manpower from 95th Airborne Assault Brigade and 125th Territorial Defense Brigade of the AFU have resulted in the elimination of over 75 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 5 armored fighting vehicles, and 1 pickup near Serebryanka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Military District, supported by units of Airborne Troops, continue their offensive operations.

◽️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored personnel carrier, and 8 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, units of the Eastern Military District have launched strikes at the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region) and 108th Territorial Defense Brigade near Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored fighting vehicle, and 2 pickups have been eliminated.

✈️💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 1 depot of ordnance, military and special hardware of the AFU near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic), 1 hangar with the military hardware of 9th Special Regiment of Ukrainian National Guard near Malokaterinovka (Zaporozhye region), as well as 79 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware at 101 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry