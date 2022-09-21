Create New Account
Tear-Jerker About Life and What we take For Granted
Watch a commercial called "Giving" created by Thanonchai Sornsriwichai for the Thai phone company True Move. Internet users around the world are viewing the director's work to see if they can watch it without breaking into tears.

