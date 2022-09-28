Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on Cafe Locked Out - published September 27, 2022

My Great friend Gadi had the great honour to interview a giant of the movement, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.
Cafe Locked Out is a self funded, growing community, so if you would like to help us with fuel and other ongoing costs, please donate here:
https://cafelockedout.com/donate for one off donations
or https://www.patreon.com/cafelockedout
Michael
We did have some tech issues but we persevered.
The interview was recorded in Warrnambool at The Cally Hotel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.