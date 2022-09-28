Create New Account
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on Cafe Locked Out - published September 27, 2022
290 views
TowardsTheLight
Published 2 months ago |

My Great friend Gadi had the great honour to interview a giant of the movement, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.


Michael


We did have some tech issues but we persevered.


The interview was recorded in Warrnambool at The Cally Hotel.

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

