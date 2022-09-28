Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on Cafe Locked Out - published September 27, 2022

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My Great friend Gadi had the great honour to interview a giant of the movement, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.
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Michael
We did have some tech issues but we persevered.
The interview was recorded in Warrnambool at The Cally Hotel.