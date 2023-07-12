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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! No Such Thing As The Prosperity Gospel
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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7 views • July 12, 2023

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If any pastor, preacher, teacher, church, or community every tells you that there is such a thing as the "prosperity gospel" and attempts to preach it, I would suggest exit stage right or left as quickly as is possible Warriors Of Light!

Prosperity which simply defined is satisfactory progress is part of the gospel but not a gospel by itself. As a matter of fact it is clear from the Old Testament on that God takes pleasure in the prosperity of those that serve him (Psalm 35:27). But we must know that God has a purpose for all things that are beyond our own happiness and comfort. When we renew our minds with the word of God, we come to realize that prosperity is just one of the tools that the Father uses for use to execute his will here on Earth. As we battle to take the Earth back for the Kingdom, we can smile and enjoy the battle in the process. Let's Rock!

Video credits:
Greg Mohr- Biblical prosperity
Cross Family
https://www.youtube.com/@crossfamily9168

Resurrection Band " Richest One"
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ehrldawg
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godself defensechristjesusallieschristian rockpillarhaventourniquetbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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