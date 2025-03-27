again a carramming into a crowd of people

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
source; https://www.bz-berlin.de/berlin/mitte/unfall-am-gesundbrunnen-center
The name of the perpetrator would be interesting, was definitely a Stefan, Kevin or Herman... you know the Germans who drive their cars into crowds of people and not the IS...
but the propaganda-media are like that; if it was a german, it is immediately and everywhere spread.
2017 - ISIS calls on supporters to carry out ramming attacks
https://www.counterextremism.com/vehicles-as-weapons-of-terror
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_terrorist_incidents_linked_to_the_Islamic_State
https://www.fbi.gov/news/speeches-and-testimony/investigative-updates-on-the-new-orleans-bourbon-street-attack-010525
https://www.businessinsider.com/isis-al-qaeda-london-attack-2017-3
https://thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=Last30