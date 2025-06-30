© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Summer Davos 2025: They’re Not Giving Up On The Agenda
-------
Music: Time Flies by KaizanBlu
Summer Davos 2025: They’re Not Giving Up On The Agenda
paypal.me/heliowave
https://www.locals.com/member/Heliowave
www.subscribestar.com/heliowave
------
00:00 Intro
01:38 WEF “Emerging Tech Report”
03:32 Biochemical Sensing & Internet Of Bodies
06:10 RFK Jr Pushes Internet Of Bodies?
07:37 Yuval Harari On Internet Of Bodies
08:33 “The Battle For Your Brain”
11:32 The Rise Of Digital Dictatorships
15:11 Collaborative Sensing & The “All Seeing System”
20:36 “Smart Infrastructure” and Social Credit
26:07 Davos’ Collaborative Sensing Part 2
29:36 Technological Accelerationism vs Political Incrementalism
Mirrored - HelioWave Productions
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net