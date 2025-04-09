BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COVID Investigations Are Mandatory!
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
177 views • 3 weeks ago

Are you aware of a drug called Remdesivir? Have you heard of The Covid Hospital Protocols? Are you aware that they were Incentivized? Have you heard that Ivermectin was part of the protocol but was ignored? Oklahomans are saying 'There are too many questions - we need Investigations and Prosecutions regarding the Covid Criminal Enterprise'. it is Time for Oklahoma AG Gentner Drummond to act. He has the evidence in the form of a Legal Brief! Deb Davis had a conversation with Rep JJ Humphrey regarding Oklahoma Action! Make Phone Calls and Send Emails TODAY! Let YOUR voice be heard!


405-521-3921


918-581-2885


[email protected]

