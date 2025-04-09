COVID Investigations Are Mandatory!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you aware of a drug called Remdesivir? Have you heard of The Covid Hospital Protocols? Are you aware that they were Incentivized? Have you heard that Ivermectin was part of the protocol but was ignored? Oklahomans are saying 'There are too many questions - we need Investigations and Prosecutions regarding the Covid Criminal Enterprise'. it is Time for Oklahoma AG Gentner Drummond to act. He has the evidence in the form of a Legal Brief! Deb Davis had a conversation with Rep JJ Humphrey regarding Oklahoma Action! Make Phone Calls and Send Emails TODAY! Let YOUR voice be heard!
405-521-3921
918-581-2885