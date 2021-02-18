Matthew 6:11-13 “Prayer Requires Humility”

So last week we began looking at the model prayer that Jesus gave us, and we saw that this is not a prayer of repetition but a prayer of sincerity of heart. It begins with worship and adoration, reverence and respect. This is how all of our prayers should begin. It’s easy to get consumed with our personal needs or desires and find ourselves focused more on ourselves than Him. As we read in verse 10:

“For your Father knows the things you have need of before you ask Him.”

God wants to commune with us and spend time with us, not just have us do drive by prayers. With this in mind, we continue our study in Matthew 6.

Matthew 6:11

11 Give us this day our daily bread.

This simple prayer speaks volumes regarding the attitude of our heart when coming to the Lord in prayer. This doesn’t say give us tomorrow or next week or next year, but this day, today. Ultimately our relationship with the Lord is eternal, but our needs are daily. We can’t live in yesterday’s victories or defeats, nor can we live in tomorrow’s. Our lives are right here and right now.