"Inner Beauty vs Outer Beauty" is a LIE 🎙️ with François Vix of GliSODin

Is beauty vain, or is beauty, instead, a philosophical treasure that refracts the potency of our inner life force? Is physical beauty something we've programmed to respond to by the 5000 ads a day? Is the obsession with one's own physical beauty a sign of a deeply corrupt soul? If all you have to offer is that which you did not earn, you'll be terrified to lose it. Is the lustful obsession with physical beauty the way of what appears to be a man, but is really an animal? OR is physical beauty a gift from the divine (or evolution if you prefer)? A reward for when we draw nearer to the most metaphorically divine act, that of creating new life in our own image.





These are the most pragmatic of philosophical questions. I discuss them with François Vix, who has dedicated the past two decades to advancing health through scientific breakthroughs in the beauty and wellness space. Most notably, he pioneered the use of a stable, bioactive form of SuperOxide Dismutase (SOD), bringing GliSODin to more than 50 countries.

I've trialed their two products: GliSODin Anti-Aging and VSOD. These are more than just beauty products, with over 20 clinical trials backing SOD’s effect on health and longevity, it may be one of the keys for aspirational beautiful immortals.





4:10 Can the pursuit of beauty be virtuous?

7:00 The philosophical case for beauty

10:33 The science behind SuperOxide Dismutase (SOD)

21:44 What is Bioactive SOD-Gliadin Complex?

23:27 Origin of Melon-extracted SOD

26:45 GliSODin multiplies the effect of mainstream "beauty supplements"

29:15 Science: SOD vs free radicals

31:31 Effects of GliSODin

34:07 Biohacker review of GliSODin

35:47 DNA protection - THIS really matters

42:18 GliSODin Anti-Aging vs VSOD

44:36 UV Protection - "sunscreen from within?"

48:50 GliSODin - Safe for nursing or pregnant mothers?

52:22 When to expect results from GliSODin?

56:21 Lifestyle cofactors for empowering SOD

01:00:47 SOD Nutrient cofactors

01:03:31 Cycling SOD supplements?

01:07:18 François's personal health practices

01:11:15 Entrepreneurship advice

01:15:57 Virtue is downstream from investment in health





