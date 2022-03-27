TGNT-5, The Parables // The Gospel NEVER Told

The Narrow Way is Christian Identiy or The Gospel Never Told in Satan's system. This is part 5.



DISCLAIMER:

Professor Truth and Guests are "Followers of The Way"

“The Way” is the TRUTH of the Holy Bible as taught in the 1st Century.

"The Way" is a Racially exclusive message/way of Life for the "White Race" of "Adam" / bloodlines of Jacob/Israel only.



Professor Truth and Guests are not in agreement or associated with the “Redefined” “Woke” definition of Christian Identity in our culture today.

• Today's “WOKE” Culture infiltrates, defiles and redefines everything Holy including The Truth of the Christian Bible and The White Race of Adam.

• Today's "Woke" Culture has maligned the meaning of “Christian Identity” - and redefined it as a belief system of “WOKE" HATE.



• Followers of “The Way” do not Assent or associate with the modern definitions of “Christian Identity” as defined by the current culture.

• Followers of “The Way” advocate the Kingdom of Jesus Christ on Earth including a Christian “Divine Order” in all aspects of society.

• Followers of “The Way” Love America as a Republic, one Nation under Jesus the Father, the God of Abraham, Jacob & Isaac.

• Followers of “The Way” do not hate or advocate Physical or verbal violence in any form against any other race, Culture, Ethnicity or Religion.

• Followers of “The Way” promote Spiritual (Not Physical or Verbal) Warfare in accordance with Ephesians ch6.

• Followers of “The Way” use “The Sword of the Spirit”, and call on The Holy Angels to defend and defeat the enemies of Jesus Christ on our behalf.

• Followers of “The Way” are a “Called Out” Ecclesia in the end times following the precepts of Jesus Christ from the King James Holy Bible.