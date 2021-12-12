© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Three Worlds Ascension Timeline Split. Are You Ready?
Follow
1
Share
Report
92 views • December 12, 2021
From: "Feathered Serpent" July 3rd, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfGMhIOkcjU
Which Three World Ascension Timeline Split are you Feeding? As the energetic shift continues to unfold and intensifies, we are witnessing the collapse of multiple future timelines into 3 dominant possibilities. As of the making of this video, the Service-To-Self (STS) forces operating within the Earth-Matrix have made it clear they are not giving up control without a fight. They are using weapons of mind control, fear, deception, and dark magick to intensify duality polarities within the planet. As a result, most humans, including Lightworkers, are knowingly or unknowingly, aligning with the polarity that their level of consciousness either resonates with the most, has fallen victim to, or has a pre-agreement to be part of. With that being said, there is still a small window of opportunity allowing individuals to shift from timeline to timeline as events, energies, and spiritual development shape their level of consciousness.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
E.S. Drower - Secret Adam: A Study of Nasoraean Gnosis http://khazarzar.skeptik.net/books/mandaean/adam.pdf
Which Three World Ascension Timeline Split are you Feeding? As the energetic shift continues to unfold and intensifies, we are witnessing the collapse of multiple future timelines into 3 dominant possibilities. As of the making of this video, the Service-To-Self (STS) forces operating within the Earth-Matrix have made it clear they are not giving up control without a fight. They are using weapons of mind control, fear, deception, and dark magick to intensify duality polarities within the planet. As a result, most humans, including Lightworkers, are knowingly or unknowingly, aligning with the polarity that their level of consciousness either resonates with the most, has fallen victim to, or has a pre-agreement to be part of. With that being said, there is still a small window of opportunity allowing individuals to shift from timeline to timeline as events, energies, and spiritual development shape their level of consciousness.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
E.S. Drower - Secret Adam: A Study of Nasoraean Gnosis http://khazarzar.skeptik.net/books/mandaean/adam.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.