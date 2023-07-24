At least 10 teachers have died suddenly in the last four weeks - Jamaica (Jun'22 News)

Another Clarendon school mourns as Jamaica loses 10 teachers in one month

The Pleasant Valley Primary and Infant School in Clarendon is mourning the passing of Yasmin Gordon, the tenth teacher to die in Jamaica since May 11.

Gordon, who worked in the infant department, died on Saturday morning.

Teachers who have died since May 11:

1. Gregory Williams, lecturer at the Portmore Community College

2. Antoinette Banton-Ellis - principal of Vere Technical High School

3. Ann Marie Johnson Lindo - vice-principal of Duncans All-Age School

4. Carlos Gordon - teacher of One Way Preparatory School

5. Donnalee Wright - teacher, Tarrant High School

6. Amory Tomlinson - teacher at a school in Black River, St Elizabeth

7. Jennifer Gidden - acting principal and vice-principal of Charlemont High School

8. Deloris McFarlane - Discovery Bay All-Age School

9. Shirley Pinnock - vice-principal, Excelsior Primary and Infant School

10. Yasmin Gordon - teacher, Pleasant Valley Primary and Infant School

https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20220612/another-clarendon-school-mourns-jamaica-loses-10-teachers-one-month

Mirrored - Sudden Death

