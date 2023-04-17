https://gettr.com/post/p2elli9f10b

4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】Fellow fighter Zhi Ying’s life experience under the brutal rule of the CCP led her to make a resolute decision to donate to the Rule of Law Foundation at its inception, which became the most honorable accomplishment in her life.

#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】“之鹰”战友在中共残酷统治下的生活经历让她在法治基金成立之初就毅然决定了捐款，这也成为了她一生中最荣耀的善举。

#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



