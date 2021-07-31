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A Disappointing Sermon About Jesus' Teachings By Tim Conway
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1 view • July 31, 2021
Main YouTube: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
Try to find a sermon about Jesus' teachings on YouTube, and you'll encounter the same excuses again and again, telling you how we don't need to obey what Jesus taught. Such is the case with this sermon by Tim Conway from @I'll Be Honest. The goal with this critique (and other similar critiques on this channel) is to get you to see how people twist Jesus' words to make him say almost the opposite of what he really said. Once you can see it, you need to make a decision to either follow Jesus, or to follow an imposter. Which will you choose?
What We Need to Do to Be Saved (Romans 10 Bible Study)
https://youtu.be/QfLGCCmk3FQ
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Deny Yourself and Take Up Your Cross? - Ask Pastor Tim by I'll Be Honest
https://youtu.be/MvFfJTFCZSM
A Warning Against Drifting by Digital Ideas's Conferennce
https://youtu.be/m0HqeBA_saY
free Christian Background video loop no copyright by Christian Projects
https://youtu.be/o3qPmcc_w4U
Confetti Green Screen 4k Falling Animation Free Download - 10 Different of Confetti Effects by Green Screen Effects
https://youtu.be/JQMfZWKDKMI
Bible #6 | Worship Background Loops Full HD by The Church Source
https://youtu.be/yHIKOvxwEI0
Powerful Healing Anointing in California | David Diga Hernandez by Encounter TV
https://youtu.be/wvMA-YxXp-w
The Seed : The Provisional System of God - Apostle Leroy Thompson Sr. #MoneyCometh by LEROYTHOMPSON TV
shorturl.at/goqGW
Thy Money Perish With Thee | Samuel Osborne by New Life Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/xOUNbf1txHc
75, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD No Copyright / GOD / Christian Video Background by Sis.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/zdKJRVedTn0
FREE lightbulb idea animated cartoon greenscreen by Rosberg Motion & VFX
https://youtu.be/ZVN3TS8oDiI
Ian McKellen IS The Apostle Paul! by John Scalzi
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Spiritual Warfare in Marriage // #RelationshipGoals (Part 3) by HungryGeneration
https://youtu.be/UEe53eSnuK4
FRANCIS CHAN SERMON CLIP || Christians should hate sin and practice righteousness by Let's Grow in Christ
https://youtu.be/wSB7EVRfjqc
"How Tall Was Jesus?" Sermon Only - 11/3/2019 by Salem UMC at Meta KY
https://youtu.be/EBzvO6MqvJw
Paul Washer Fear of the Lord and Spiritual Disciplines by Total Radical Surrender
https://youtu.be/XBj4woVlcyI
Street Preacher Hits The Conscience Hard ! by Africa Without Borders
https://youtu.be/9lW8JoH72uk
The MOST CATASTROPHIC TSUNAMI Footage Ever Caught on Camera | 2017 Destructive Japanese Tsnuami by Fact Reality
https://youtu.be/GgtFkaLeSnk
Try to find a sermon about Jesus' teachings on YouTube, and you'll encounter the same excuses again and again, telling you how we don't need to obey what Jesus taught. Such is the case with this sermon by Tim Conway from @I'll Be Honest. The goal with this critique (and other similar critiques on this channel) is to get you to see how people twist Jesus' words to make him say almost the opposite of what he really said. Once you can see it, you need to make a decision to either follow Jesus, or to follow an imposter. Which will you choose?
What We Need to Do to Be Saved (Romans 10 Bible Study)
https://youtu.be/QfLGCCmk3FQ
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Deny Yourself and Take Up Your Cross? - Ask Pastor Tim by I'll Be Honest
https://youtu.be/MvFfJTFCZSM
A Warning Against Drifting by Digital Ideas's Conferennce
https://youtu.be/m0HqeBA_saY
free Christian Background video loop no copyright by Christian Projects
https://youtu.be/o3qPmcc_w4U
Confetti Green Screen 4k Falling Animation Free Download - 10 Different of Confetti Effects by Green Screen Effects
https://youtu.be/JQMfZWKDKMI
Bible #6 | Worship Background Loops Full HD by The Church Source
https://youtu.be/yHIKOvxwEI0
Powerful Healing Anointing in California | David Diga Hernandez by Encounter TV
https://youtu.be/wvMA-YxXp-w
The Seed : The Provisional System of God - Apostle Leroy Thompson Sr. #MoneyCometh by LEROYTHOMPSON TV
shorturl.at/goqGW
Thy Money Perish With Thee | Samuel Osborne by New Life Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/xOUNbf1txHc
75, Free Christian Loop Background Video HD No Copyright / GOD / Christian Video Background by Sis.Surangani Rosi - NAMADUMA
https://youtu.be/zdKJRVedTn0
FREE lightbulb idea animated cartoon greenscreen by Rosberg Motion & VFX
https://youtu.be/ZVN3TS8oDiI
Ian McKellen IS The Apostle Paul! by John Scalzi
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Spiritual Warfare in Marriage // #RelationshipGoals (Part 3) by HungryGeneration
https://youtu.be/UEe53eSnuK4
FRANCIS CHAN SERMON CLIP || Christians should hate sin and practice righteousness by Let's Grow in Christ
https://youtu.be/wSB7EVRfjqc
"How Tall Was Jesus?" Sermon Only - 11/3/2019 by Salem UMC at Meta KY
https://youtu.be/EBzvO6MqvJw
Paul Washer Fear of the Lord and Spiritual Disciplines by Total Radical Surrender
https://youtu.be/XBj4woVlcyI
Street Preacher Hits The Conscience Hard ! by Africa Without Borders
https://youtu.be/9lW8JoH72uk
The MOST CATASTROPHIC TSUNAMI Footage Ever Caught on Camera | 2017 Destructive Japanese Tsnuami by Fact Reality
https://youtu.be/GgtFkaLeSnk
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