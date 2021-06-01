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BROTHER HAD TO TAKE SHOT FOR A JOB NOW HE IS IN HOSPITAL AND VERY SICK
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210 views • June 01, 2021
Source: Jim Crenshaw: So did you recommend to him that he should get the shot? Did he consult with you? It's not about your political views? SPEAK OUT. You are not saying (as a nurse) that anyone should or should not get the shot. Your mom is a nurse practitioner? You people should know and should have known better. Was going to work for FEMA huh? They required it? HEY ALL OF YOU THAT WORK FOR FEMA...PAY ATTENTION. THEY LOVE YOU GUYS ALSO. Hammer their asses. Sue FEMA they are not immune.
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