Understanding US-Iran Tensions Through Carl von Clausewitz's Classic On War Insights

What timeless military wisdom reveals about great power conflict? Explore Clausewitz's classic "On War" applied to America's tensions with Iran. Discover how politics, friction, and strategy shape modern confrontations in this thoughtful analysis. Gain clear insights into war's true nature without bias or sensationalism—perfect for students of history, strategy, and current events. (138 characters)





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Read the transcript https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/understanding-us-iran-tensions-through

View the other Authors Speaking on this subject https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9





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