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Shanghai Forced Starvation-Destruction of Food And Fences Installed Keeping People Locked Down
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110 views • April 25, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Their/our government at work. This is not could be, might be forced starvation and murder. It absolutely is just that. It is GENOCIDE. They plan to bring this here. Will you let them? I plan to fight it as long as I can.
Source: HealthImpactNews
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/swXLSE0n0htv/
Their/our government at work. This is not could be, might be forced starvation and murder. It absolutely is just that. It is GENOCIDE. They plan to bring this here. Will you let them? I plan to fight it as long as I can.
Source: HealthImpactNews
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/swXLSE0n0htv/
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