Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries Reported In A Medical Journal 💉
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago

Covid BC


July 26, 2023

"Oral erythema multiforme after Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination: a report of four cases" - Published: March 24, 2022


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/PSt40elVphHq/

adverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesvaxjabshotinoculationinjectionvaxxcovid-19covidmedical journalcovid bc

