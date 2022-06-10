Dems' Primetime Production

Lights, Camera, Action

* The media’s favorite story of the last 1½ year — the Jan 6 commission — is finally taking center stage.

* This isn’t supposed to be about the substance; it’s about the spectacle.

* It’s theater.

* This is what happens when Dems are in charge.

* They stack the deck in their favor and then shackle people for not playing the villain in their sick little production.

The accompanying interview with Dr. Peter Navarro is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307552411112