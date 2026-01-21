Dr.Roger McFillin & Tracy Thurman Expose the Psychiatric Drug Complex and the War on the Human Soul

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://www.drmcfillin.com/
- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Dr. Roger McFillin's Background and Philosophy (2:21)
- Tracy Thurman's Introduction and Personal Experience (6:02)
- Discussion on the Psychiatric Industrial Complex (42:00)
- Impact of Technology and Social Media (42:20)
- Spiritual Warfare and the Role of Empathy (44:56)
- Personal Stories of Healing and Resistance (49:03)
- Final Thoughts and Practical Advice (52:15)
- Lawsuit Against the US State Department and DOJ (1:09:11)
- Inspirational Books and Personal Growth (1:18:17)
- Meeting the Wife and Voice Recognition (1:20:35)
- AI Tools and Decentralized Learning (1:24:39)
- Tax Revolt and Financial Strategies (1:29:06)
- Gold and Silver Investments (1:33:50)
- Audience Engagement and Future Plans (1:37:22)