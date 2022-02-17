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James O'Keefe joins Sean Hannity to discuss new #ExposeFDA bombshell report by Project Veritas...
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202 views • February 17, 2022
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Project Veritas was founded by James O'Keefe. The mission of Project Veritas is to investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.
We will accomplish this by:
Launching specific journalistic investigations and widely publicize the results.
Conducting training workshops to teach others how to become modern-day muckrakers.
Creating a method for the public to alert journalists of issues and institutions that need to be investigated.
Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues that are raised through its investigations, nor do we encourage others to do so. Our goal is to inform the public of wrongdoing and allow the public to make judgments on the issues.
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ProjectVeritas.com
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Breakthrough: by James O'Keefe
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals/about
30,861 views Feb 17, 2022
Project Veritas
1.47M subscribers
https://youtu.be/gsh_khmtMck
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals/about
Donate: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Get emails: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/EC8A17570A033FCC
Project Veritas was founded by James O'Keefe. The mission of Project Veritas is to investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.
We will accomplish this by:
Launching specific journalistic investigations and widely publicize the results.
Conducting training workshops to teach others how to become modern-day muckrakers.
Creating a method for the public to alert journalists of issues and institutions that need to be investigated.
Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues that are raised through its investigations, nor do we encourage others to do so. Our goal is to inform the public of wrongdoing and allow the public to make judgments on the issues.
Links
ProjectVeritas.com
Donate
Breakthrough: by James O'Keefe
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals/about
30,861 views Feb 17, 2022
Project Veritas
1.47M subscribers
https://youtu.be/gsh_khmtMck
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals/about
Donate: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Get emails: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/EC8A17570A033FCC
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