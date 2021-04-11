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The Sheep Are Leading The Flock to Slaughter | The Crowhouse
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251 views • April 11, 2021
Max Igan | The Crowhouse | April 11th, 2021.

Certification from one source or another seems to be the most important thing to people all over the world. A piece of paper from a school that says you’re smart, a pat on the head from your parents that says you’re good or some reinforcement from your peers that makes you think what you’re doing is worthwhile. People are just waiting around to get certified.” - Frank Zappa

After a year of Covid, a behaviour crackdown is an insult to England’s children
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/after-a-year-of-covid-a-behaviour-crackdown-is-an-insult-to-englands-children/ar-BB1fsPb5?ocid=msedgntp

ECHR rules obligatory vaccination may be necessary
https://www.dw.com/en/echr-rules-obligatory-vaccination-may-be-necessary/a-57128443

New rules for tourists entering Croatia explained
https://www.croatiaweek.com/new-rules-for-tourists-entering-croatia-explained/

ROADMAP ON VACCINATION
https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/health/files/vaccination/docs/2019-2022_roadmap_en.pdf

THE SPARS PANDEMIC 2025 -2028
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf

It’s Official: Your Mask Can Harm You
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/04/its-official-your-mask-can-harm-you.html?fbclid=IwAR0h8wFGIb7t9NJCTbciniIGiC0f456ONH96GI74F9saMVfDK11B88lW3ws

Number of Pregnant Women suffering Miscarriage after having Covid Vaccine increases by 483% in just 7 weeks
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/28/number-of-pregnant-women-suffering-miscarriage-after-having-covid-vaccine-increases-by-483-in-just-7-weeks/

NSW to push ahead with mass-vaccination hub despite AstraZeneca concerns
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/nsw-to-push-ahead-with-mass-vaccination-hub-despite-astrazeneca-concerns/ar-BB1fsCHO?ocid=msedgntp

‘World will move on without us': Business, economists want to speed up vaccine rollout
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/world-will-move-on-without-us-business-economists-want-to-speed-up-vaccine-rollout/ar-BB1fijjv?ocid=msedgntp

Piney Point: Emergency crews try to plug Florida toxic wastewater leak
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-56629013

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."
~ Edward Bernays

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gVM5GUMLu4Uk/
The Crowhouse
Keywords
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