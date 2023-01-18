Create New Account
Cult Of The Medics - Chapter 2: KNIGHTS OF MALTA [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
Published 20 hours ago |

Chapter Two explores the history of the Knights of Malta, the Red Cross, The concept of "sustainable development", the founding of the United Nations, and the difference between conspiracy theories and conspiracy facts.


This series is over 15 years of work from Truth Warrior David Whitehead who has released this project for free.


[CREDIT]

■ https://www.cultofthemedics.com/

■ https://rumble.com/v1jh1u3-cult-of-the-medics-chapter-2-knights-of-malta.html


🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://cabal.truthparadigm.tv


