A Sure Sign You are not Saved

Are You really saved is their one sure thing that will let you know, the answer is yes, their is?





I when to Church and Prayed “The Sinners Prayer” and everyone told me that all you have to do, they all said you’re now saved?





I read a book and on the very last page was the sinners prayer and I read it and it said “If you prayed that prayer you are saved?





Problem is You can read something and pray a prayer in your head and never involve your heart and that is the problem?



