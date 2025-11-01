A Sure Sign You are not Saved

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are You really saved is their one sure thing that will let you know, the answer is yes, their is?
I when to Church and Prayed “The Sinners Prayer” and everyone told me that all you have to do, they all said you’re now saved?
I read a book and on the very last page was the sinners prayer and I read it and it said “If you prayed that prayer you are saved?
Problem is You can read something and pray a prayer in your head and never involve your heart and that is the problem?