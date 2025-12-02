Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office stops car unlawfully & assaults 18 year old driver

Police unlawfully stop an eighteen year old boy with absolutely no probable cause, not even a traffic infraction, and then beat the kid like a redheaded step-child. Of course the guy who assaulted the kid... he filed charges on the kid for assaulting HIM!





These guys are so far out in left field, so criminal, violent, and #Evil....

Something has to be done! Decent people don't allow this in a civilized society. Police are nothing more than wandering gangs of thugs!





They go around using #Extortion and #Violence against people who have harmed nobody! The aggressor is ALWAYS the Police!





Every "Crime" that Police claim people commit... IS FABRICATED BY POLICE

And they are also NEVER HELD ACCOUNTABLE or charged under

TITLE 18 sections 241 & 242





It's time these agencies are eliminated

Follow the link and like Lackluster's video to show your support





original video:

Cop Quits After Lawsuit For Beating Teen

https://youtu.be/L756lbIYeyw





