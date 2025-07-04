BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gatekeepin with the Joneses
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
110 views • 3 days ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://www.lehmanns.de/shop/technik/79181705-9780443276040-future-of-internet-of-bio-nano-things-in-personalized-healthcare


.

https://www.amazon.com/Future-Internet-Bio-Nano-Personalized-Healthcare-ebook/dp/B0DNJPJ6DD#detailBullets_feature_div


.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) encompasses all technologies used to handle information and facilitate communication. This includes a wide range of tools like computers, networks, software, and various communication devices. Essentially, ICT is about using technology to transmit, store, create, share, or exchange information, fundamentally changing how people connect, work, and learn, according to CCI Training Center and UNESCO UIS.

.

Information and communication technology (ICT) interfaces with the body in various ways, including through wearable sensors, brain-computer interfaces, and even the human body itself acting as a communication pathway. These interfaces allow for communication, control, and data transfer between the body and external devices or systems.

.

https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/2023/Q4/body-internet-may-eliminate-the-need-for-smartphones-by-changing-how-we-use-technology/#:~:text=The%20implant%20idea%20builds%20on,establishing%20a%20%E2%80%9Cbody%20internet.%E2%80%9D


.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x


.

Low-loss transmission refers to the characteristic of a transmission line where signal attenuation (loss of signal strength) is minimized as the signal propagates along the line

.

In wireless technology, a transmission medium refers to the pathway through which data is transmitted without physical wires. It involves the use of electromagnetic waves, like radio waves, microwaves, or infrared, to carry information through the air or space. This contrasts with guided media, which uses physical cables like fiber optic or copper wires

.

Yes, Human Body Communication (HBC) is a form of wireless communication, but it's distinct from traditional radio frequency (RF) wireless methods. Instead of using radio waves, HBC utilizes the human body as a transmission medium, employing the body's conductive properties to carry signals between devices. This is achieved through either capacitive or galvanic coupling, creating a localized communication channel around the user.

.

electronic corridor

.

https://www.unmannedairspace.info/latest-news-and-information/texas-creates-sh130-corridor-to-establish-the-intelligent-infrastructure-needed-to-support-autonomous-services/


.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) refers to the technology that enables vehicles to communicate with a variety of entities, including other vehicles, infrastructure (like traffic lights....

trump20242030covid
