Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla - June 17, 2023
27 views
channel image
Exopolitics Today
Published Yesterday |

Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from June 10 to 17, 2023 which includes the Disclosure Project Press Conference, more whistleblower testimonies about classified reverse engineering projects involving extraterrestrial materials, the usefulness of remote viewing for intelligence gathering, analyzing alleged videos of alien interrogations, and more. This is the second in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.

Info on the June 24 Supersoldiers and Ascended Masters webinar is available here: https://exopolitics.org/supersoldiers...

For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all cites stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla

Keywords
disclosureexopoliticssalla

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket