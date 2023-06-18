Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla - June 17, 2023

Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from June 10 to 17, 2023 which includes the Disclosure Project Press Conference, more whistleblower testimonies about classified reverse engineering projects involving extraterrestrial materials, the usefulness of remote viewing for intelligence gathering, analyzing alleged videos of alien interrogations, and more. This is the second in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.

