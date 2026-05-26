Beer Gear Review: Brisked Beer Chiller Chubby Sticks

* buymeacoffee.com/beerandgear

We took a look at another piece of gear today.

Interesting concept but they didn't perform well.

Thanks for watching.

Big 3!

Skal

E.

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We have no connection to any of these companies.

All opinions are our own.

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