MAN IN AMERICA with Todd Callender: The FEMA October 4th EBS & the CCP

The Disturbing Connection Between the October 4th EBS & the CCP — Todd Callender - Full Interview 9/25/2023









Join me for an important discussion with attorney Todd Callender.

To learn more about investing in gold visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 720-605-3900





For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.





Save up to 66% at https://MyPillow.com using Promo Code - MAN





LISTEN VIA PODCAST:

Apple: https://apple.co/3bEdO1S

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3u9k8Vd

Podbean: https://bit.ly/3A4Jasy

iHeart: https://bit.ly/3npOBea



