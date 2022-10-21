Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NAZIS SINGING BANDERA SONG
50 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Russia Ukraine Updates


October 20, 2022


The right bank of Kiev is currently covered in darkness this evening as the Ukrainian authorities began to implement their planned power outages to save energy, these power outages are due to continued Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1otk8x-nazis-singing-bandera-song.html


Keywords
russiaentertainmentwarnazisukrainesingingbandera song

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket