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Mark of the beast: Vatican's Sunday law will be enforced soon! (15)
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369 views • October 31, 2021
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Credits to the Seventh Day Disciples of Christ Church. The video was produced during Sabbath worship services in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath evening, October 29, 2021.
The biblical Sabbath is from Friday evening at sundown to Saturday evening at sundown.
This video looks at recent news events concerning the pope's urgent call for climate change action, which is his gospel, to be applied by the world's religious and political leaders to bring about unity, one mind in agreement with the pope who will then enforce his mark of SUNday rest and worship.
The Vatican - the first beast of Revelation 13 – and the Roman church - the whore of Babylon identified in Revelation 17 - will enforce its mark with the help of the United States. Satan has used and will use governments to force people to break God's commandments.
Notice how Daniel refused to break the first commandment and was thrown in the lion's den by king Darius. However, because of his obedience to God's commandments, God protected him.
Satan's masterpiece will be to convince the world -- through the Vatican -- to accept his mark...Sunday rest. Why? Satan wants you to die along with him since his fate is already known to him! The devil does not want you to have eternal life in Christ's kingdom. So he will use Sunday -- which is already known in today's so-called Christian world -- as his day of rest, and have it enforced, to make people sin and die!
This is what the Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says about its mark:
"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
"Of course the Catholic Church claims that the change [from Sabbath to Sunday] was her act [...] and the act is a MARK of her ecclesiastical power and authority in religious matters." (from the office of Cardinal Gibbons, through Chancellor H. F. Thomas, November 11, 1895).
NO MATTER WHAT, DO NOT ACCEPT SUNDAY AS YOUR DAY OF REST WHEN SUNDAY LAWS ARE ENFORCED, REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME!!
Revelation 14:9-11 explains why. NOTE: The mark will be applied IN one's mind where the decision-making process occurs or IN one's hand, which symbolizes work and labor. The mark of the beast has to do with worship (Revelation 14:9; Revelation 16:2; Revelation 19:20; Revelation 20:4, King James Bible). It is NOT the RFID chip or a tattoo or a vaccine. The RFID chip, tattoo and vaccines have nothing to do with worship.
Keep the 7th day Sabbath, which is the Creator's holy day, as per the commandment (Exodus 20:8-11; Isaiah 58:13-14). The Sabbath is to be remembered and kept holy from Friday evening at sunset to Saturday evening at sunset. By observing the 7th day Sabbath as per the commandment, we honour and obey Jesus Christ as the Creator who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is.
However, if we work on the Sabbath or do our own pleasure or personal business (Isaiah 58:13-14), we sin (1 John 3:4) and sin, if not repented of, leads to death (Romans 6:23).
The holy ten commandments of God stand forever (Psalm 89:34; Hebrews 10:16). The saints are those who keep the commandments of God and the faith of His Son (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to the Seventh Day Disciples of Christ Church. The video was produced during Sabbath worship services in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath evening, October 29, 2021.
The biblical Sabbath is from Friday evening at sundown to Saturday evening at sundown.
This video looks at recent news events concerning the pope's urgent call for climate change action, which is his gospel, to be applied by the world's religious and political leaders to bring about unity, one mind in agreement with the pope who will then enforce his mark of SUNday rest and worship.
The Vatican - the first beast of Revelation 13 – and the Roman church - the whore of Babylon identified in Revelation 17 - will enforce its mark with the help of the United States. Satan has used and will use governments to force people to break God's commandments.
Notice how Daniel refused to break the first commandment and was thrown in the lion's den by king Darius. However, because of his obedience to God's commandments, God protected him.
Satan's masterpiece will be to convince the world -- through the Vatican -- to accept his mark...Sunday rest. Why? Satan wants you to die along with him since his fate is already known to him! The devil does not want you to have eternal life in Christ's kingdom. So he will use Sunday -- which is already known in today's so-called Christian world -- as his day of rest, and have it enforced, to make people sin and die!
This is what the Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says about its mark:
"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
"Of course the Catholic Church claims that the change [from Sabbath to Sunday] was her act [...] and the act is a MARK of her ecclesiastical power and authority in religious matters." (from the office of Cardinal Gibbons, through Chancellor H. F. Thomas, November 11, 1895).
NO MATTER WHAT, DO NOT ACCEPT SUNDAY AS YOUR DAY OF REST WHEN SUNDAY LAWS ARE ENFORCED, REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME!!
Revelation 14:9-11 explains why. NOTE: The mark will be applied IN one's mind where the decision-making process occurs or IN one's hand, which symbolizes work and labor. The mark of the beast has to do with worship (Revelation 14:9; Revelation 16:2; Revelation 19:20; Revelation 20:4, King James Bible). It is NOT the RFID chip or a tattoo or a vaccine. The RFID chip, tattoo and vaccines have nothing to do with worship.
Keep the 7th day Sabbath, which is the Creator's holy day, as per the commandment (Exodus 20:8-11; Isaiah 58:13-14). The Sabbath is to be remembered and kept holy from Friday evening at sunset to Saturday evening at sunset. By observing the 7th day Sabbath as per the commandment, we honour and obey Jesus Christ as the Creator who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is.
However, if we work on the Sabbath or do our own pleasure or personal business (Isaiah 58:13-14), we sin (1 John 3:4) and sin, if not repented of, leads to death (Romans 6:23).
The holy ten commandments of God stand forever (Psalm 89:34; Hebrews 10:16). The saints are those who keep the commandments of God and the faith of His Son (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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