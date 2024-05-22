It’s OVER for Zelensky as Putin REFUSES to negotiate Ukraines surrender with a dictator. Redacted
Ukraine's President Zelensky is officially a dictator now that his term has expired and he cancelled elections. Putin says the only way to negotiate a peace agreement is with a legitimate government and Zelensky ain't it.
