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WOW! WOW! Breaking: 12.31.20: PULITZER sur-PRIZE demolishes the ENEMY! SHOCKING the [DS]
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902 views • January 01, 2021
Mirrored... If you only watch one video on the Georgia hearing on Dec 31 2020 make it this one. This information HAS TO OVERTURN THE ELECTION.
Mr. Jovan Hutton Pulitzer website: https://jovanhuttonpulitzer.org/
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https://youtu.be/dBVSOttJ1bM
Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv/
Music
Swampy
Song by
Steve Poloni
https://artlist.io/song/6647/swampy
🔴 LIVE: Georgia State Senate Holds Meeting on 2020 Election Fraud 12/30/20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5ZP_...
LIVE: Citizen Investigation Uncovers Thousands of Unlawful Votes in Arizona
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=co0NW...
Full Jovan Pulitzer portion in Georgia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcdVd...
Jovan Pulitzer
https://jovanhuttonpulitzer.org/
Donations can be sent via the following:
DONATIONS SITE: https://donorbox.org/and-we-know-dona...
*Mail your gift to: Pacific Student Productions, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: teespring.com/stores/and-we-know-828
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/andweknow828/
*Parler - https://parler.com/profile/andweknow/...
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow8_28/
Backup Channels:
*Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDx...
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
Mr. Jovan Hutton Pulitzer website: https://jovanhuttonpulitzer.org/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
https://youtu.be/dBVSOttJ1bM
Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv/
Music
Swampy
Song by
Steve Poloni
https://artlist.io/song/6647/swampy
🔴 LIVE: Georgia State Senate Holds Meeting on 2020 Election Fraud 12/30/20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5ZP_...
LIVE: Citizen Investigation Uncovers Thousands of Unlawful Votes in Arizona
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=co0NW...
Full Jovan Pulitzer portion in Georgia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcdVd...
Jovan Pulitzer
https://jovanhuttonpulitzer.org/
Donations can be sent via the following:
DONATIONS SITE: https://donorbox.org/and-we-know-dona...
*Mail your gift to: Pacific Student Productions, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: teespring.com/stores/and-we-know-828
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/andweknow828/
*Parler - https://parler.com/profile/andweknow/...
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow8_28/
Backup Channels:
*Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDx...
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
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