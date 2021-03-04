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E’ la strada giusta o ci sono delle vie COLLATERALI? MI(NI)STERO DELLA FEDE 😂
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397 views • March 04, 2021
Ormai su Youtube non solo non si possono caricare video che parlano dei problemi veri dei vaccini, o meglio degli effetti collaterali che provocano e riportati dalle testate giornalistiche, ma non si possono nemmeno far vedere.
SIAMO ALLA CENSURA TOTALE DEL SISTEMA DI CONTROLLO DEGLI ESSERI UMANI.
Articolo a questo link https://extrapedia.org/db/troppi_effetti_collaterali
SIAMO ALLA CENSURA TOTALE DEL SISTEMA DI CONTROLLO DEGLI ESSERI UMANI.
Articolo a questo link https://extrapedia.org/db/troppi_effetti_collaterali
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