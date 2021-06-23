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What The Hell Is Happening? Humans And Raw Meat Becoming Metalized; Needs Worldwide Attention
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2215 views • June 23, 2021
Owen Shroyer takes callers on the War Room to hear listeners’ stories about the strange vaccine side effects they are witnessing including the mysterious magnetism.
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