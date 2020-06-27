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This Is the Beginning: Nine's Word
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14 views • June 27, 2020
Summary: You’ve got the raw truth gleaming like a polished sword, ready to cut through ignorance and mayhem and come-what-may. This is to your merit, yet what is happening inside your mind is the first order of the day. Instinct will carry you without your thoughtful goading for it to follow a path of your design. Let what is happening situate you where you can appreciate in full what’s happening. It requires your attention now. As you assess what rises in front of your eyes, pay attention to your grounding. Is your enthusiasm rooted in the joy that lay ahead? If so, you can at least master any turmoil that rises within. There is where you find your fortitude.
Read the full transcript at https://ninespath.com/nines-word/
Visit Nine's Path for more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
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Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
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Read the full transcript at https://ninespath.com/nines-word/
Visit Nine's Path for more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dvizGL
Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron at ko-fi.com. Thanks! 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
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