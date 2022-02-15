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URGENT UPDATE: Freedom Convoy 2022 Organizers SPEAK OUT! FORCEFUL TRUCKER TAKEDOWN IS PLANNED
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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80 views • February 15, 2022
Originally Premiered Feb 8, 2022 on YouTube with 4.4K views.
Speaking at a press conference for trustworthy media, organizers of the Freedom Convoy confirmed that they have credible sources that a forceful takedown is planned in Ottawa! Communications will be cut off before the raid happens.

“Freedom Convoy 2022” left Delta, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 23. It has a Facebook following of more than 120,000 people and a GiveSendGo campaign of more than $5 million. Many other countries are joining in now to take a stand and speak against government mandates and the loss of human rights.

https://www.givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022

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#FreedomConvoy2022 #TruckersForFreedom #convoytoottawa2022

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