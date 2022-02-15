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URGENT UPDATE: Freedom Convoy 2022 Organizers SPEAK OUT! FORCEFUL TRUCKER TAKEDOWN IS PLANNED
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80 views • February 15, 2022
Originally Premiered Feb 8, 2022 on YouTube with 4.4K views.
Speaking at a press conference for trustworthy media, organizers of the Freedom Convoy confirmed that they have credible sources that a forceful takedown is planned in Ottawa! Communications will be cut off before the raid happens.
“Freedom Convoy 2022” left Delta, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 23. It has a Facebook following of more than 120,000 people and a GiveSendGo campaign of more than $5 million. Many other countries are joining in now to take a stand and speak against government mandates and the loss of human rights.
https://www.givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
Catch previous radio shows
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUqD2Gej0g&;list=PLkIcBnCTWa71qYsFePsFbqPdpnOidAHLv
Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth
http://YouTube.com/RobbieDtv
#FreedomConvoy2022 #TruckersForFreedom #convoytoottawa2022
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Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
Speaking at a press conference for trustworthy media, organizers of the Freedom Convoy confirmed that they have credible sources that a forceful takedown is planned in Ottawa! Communications will be cut off before the raid happens.
“Freedom Convoy 2022” left Delta, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 23. It has a Facebook following of more than 120,000 people and a GiveSendGo campaign of more than $5 million. Many other countries are joining in now to take a stand and speak against government mandates and the loss of human rights.
https://www.givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
Catch previous radio shows
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUqD2Gej0g&;list=PLkIcBnCTWa71qYsFePsFbqPdpnOidAHLv
Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth
http://YouTube.com/RobbieDtv
#FreedomConvoy2022 #TruckersForFreedom #convoytoottawa2022
Support the stream: https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
CELEBRATE TRUTH
✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth
ROBBIE DAVIDSON
✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪
💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
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